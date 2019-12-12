wrestling / News

Tasha Steelz Announced for NWA Into the Fire in New Matchup

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that Tasha Steelz will be making her NWA debut this weekend at the Into the Fire pay-per-view event. You can check out the announcement below.

The match will be shown on NWA Powerrr in the coming weeks. NWA is going to announce her opponent tomorrow at Noon EST if the announcement tweet gets 100 retweets.

NWA Into the Fire is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 in Atlanta, Georgia. Here is the updated lineup:

Best of Three Falls NWA Worlds Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. James Storm
* Ashley Vox and Alyson Kay vs. Two of Melina, Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle (to be announced at the start of the match)
NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. The Wild Cards
* Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake.
NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks
* Trevor Murdoch vs. The Question Mark
* Tasha Steelz vs. TBA

