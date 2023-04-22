Tasha Steelz Hoping to Face Mercedes Mone at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2

Tasha Steelz is looking for a fight with Mercedes Mone at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls. Steelz recently spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.Co and during the interview, the former Knockouts Champion weighed in on the possibility of an IWGP Women’s Championship match against Mone at the August 20th event.

“The CEO vs. The Boricua Badass? I see it,” Steelz said (per Fightful). “I see it. A lot of people have been seeing it as well. Never say never. You can never say never, and we’re going to just manifest it right now. We’re going to speak it into existence, and hopefully, at Multiverse United 2, everyone will get to see Tasha Steelz vs. Mercedes Mone.”

No matches have yet been announced for the event, which will stream exclusively on FITE.