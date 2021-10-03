Tasha Steelz, Jamie Senegal Set For Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling has announced two new stars for the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown tournament. Impact has announced that Tasha Steelz and Jamie Senegal are set for the the tournament, which will take place at the Impact! Plus event of the same name on October 9th.

The two join the previously-announced Mercedes Martinez, Renee Michelle, Lady Frost, and Chelsea Green in the tournament, which will feature four Impact stars and four outside talent. The winner earns a shot at the Impact Knockouts Championship.