‘Taskmaster’ Kevin Sullivan Has Passed Away At 74

Fightful and PWInsider report that former WCW wrestler and booker ‘Taskmaster’ Kevin Sullivan has passed away at the age of 74.

The news was revealed by his friend Barry Rose, who said: “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

Sullivan was in a accident during a signing back in May, which required emergency surgery. However, there were complications and a GoFundMe was launched last month to aid in his medical bills.

Sullivan wrestled in various promotions from 1970 to 1997. After retiring, he became a booker for WCW off and on. He was let go in 2001, shortly before the company folded. He also made appearances for TNA, ROH, ECW and Smoky Mountain Wrestling and other companies over the course of his career.

411 would like to give our condolences to the family, friends and fans of the Taskmaster.