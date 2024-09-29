Tatum Paxley & Javier Bernal Get Married

Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal got married over the weekend. The NXT stars were married on Saturday, with Paxley sharing pics and videos to her Instagram stories. Fightful reports that Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons, Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice and Ava were among those in attendance.

The couple got engaged last September.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!