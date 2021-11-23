Tay Conti Says She and Her Husband Are Separated

Tay Conti has revealed that she is no longer with her husband and that they separated a long time ago. The AEW star responded to a fan question on Instagram, noting in her Instagram stories (per Wrestling Inc that she and judo fighter Jorge Conti are separated.

Conti wrote in response to the fan noting that she doesn’t post photos with Jorge anymore: “Nope, we’ve been separated for a long time.”

The couple married back in 2017.