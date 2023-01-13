Taya Valkyrie Enjoyed Filming For GLOW Despite The Stress

Speaking recently with Comedy Store Wrestling, Taya Valkyrie shared some details from her time filming on the now-canceled Netflix series GLOW (per Wrestling Inc). Another victim of pandemic hiatus, GLOW was cut from Netflix’s production schedule in 2020, but Valkyrie stated she enjoyed her time shooting for the show’s abandoned fourth season. The wrestler said her experience was largely positive, albeit stressful when joining the other actresses in the ring. You can read a highlight from the interview and listen to the full episode below.

On her positive experience working for the show: “I was, like, wrestling Alison Brie, and I’m like, ‘Don’t drop her. Don’t drop her. Don’t drop her. [She was] so nice. You know, we choreographed everything in a way that it was as safe as possible. I just remember John [Morrison] coming to watch me film on the day we were doing the in-ring stuff. And he’s like, ‘How many times did you do that?’ I go, ‘A lot.’ Because it’s so different filming wrestling for a show like that than it is to just have the match and be over. I loved it. I could have done that forever.”