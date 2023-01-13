Taya Valkyrie On Piper Niven Becoming Doudrop, Says Niven Will ‘Make It Work’

Taya Valkyrie is well aware of how WWE can sometimes make some confusing changes to characters when they arrive on the main roster, and she recently weighed in on Piper Niven’s change to Doudrop. Niven was renamed Doudrop when was paired with Eva Marie and arrived on the main roster, and Valkyrie (who became Frankie Monet) spoke about the change during her interview with Comedy Store Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On her reaction to the gimmick change to Doudrop: “I was just kinds of like, I thought the name was confusing. But I mean also, look at a lot of the other names people have had over time. Like, there’s all sorts of weird stuff going on. But also, when I talked to her and stuff she was just being so positive about it. And you’re in a position where you really are you’re living your dream, you’re under a lot of pressure and under this microscope. You’re just gonna like, take whatever it is and roll with it. And that’s kind of what you have to do when you’re there, and that’s exactly what she’s doing.”

On Doudrop being able to overcome the name: “I just think that you know, we can feel all sorts of ways about all sorts of different things. And especially there, it just can be a little bit confusing. But she’s so good in the ring and on the mic and everything, and I just think she just brings something different to that division. And she’s gonna make it work. She’s awesome.”

