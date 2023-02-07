– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:

Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if that was to come up and if that opportunity was there, I just really would want to have a conversation just for my own sake to be like, ‘What was that?’ That’s it. That’s all I want is for someone to tell me what that was.”

On how she’s confused by her WWE run as Franky Monet: “I’m just more confused than anything,” Valkyrie said. “So I moved my whole life across the country for 11 months. I had six matches total. I was there during COVID. So we didn’t have house shows, we didn’t do loops. They didn’t get to see my connection with fans on a regular basis. It was just like Bizarro Land. So I don’t know … I think that’s just one of those things that if it came up, cool, and I would love to have that discussion, but I’m not going to lose sleep over it or let it interfere with my love for what I do.”

Franky Monet was released by WWE in November 2021. Her husband John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) was also released by WWE later that month.