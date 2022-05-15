wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Set to Make NWA Debut Against Natalia Markova at Alwayz Ready
– The NWA announced a new singles match for next month’s Alwayz Ready event. Taya Valkyrie will make her NWA debut against Natalia Markova at the event.
NWA Alwayz Ready is scheduled for June 11 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
* NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
* NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection
* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell
🎟https://t.co/YhcbNQe5Xl! @thetayavalkyrie makes her NWA debut V.S. 'The Crush' @RealNMarkova! Can Taya make her case for #NWA Gold as one of the top stars in the industry, or will Natalia and her new bff @IAmTarynTerrell show her why the NWA Women's division is second to none? pic.twitter.com/vQ9Ig17bTZ
— NWA (@nwa) May 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Remembers Almost Getting Knocked Out By A Fountain Drink At WWF Event
- Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever