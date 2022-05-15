wrestling / News

Taya Valkyrie Set to Make NWA Debut Against Natalia Markova at Alwayz Ready

May 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova NWA Alwayz Ready Image Credit: NWA

– The NWA announced a new singles match for next month’s Alwayz Ready event. Taya Valkyrie will make her NWA debut against Natalia Markova at the event.

NWA Alwayz Ready is scheduled for June 11 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered
NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell

