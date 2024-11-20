Taz Comments on HOOK’s Progress in AEW, Says He’s Proud of Him

In an interview with The Smoke Show (via Fightful), Taz spoke about his son HOOK becoming a wrestler and what he thinks of his progress so far. HOOK has been in AEW since 2020 and is a former three-time FTW champion.

He said: “It shocked me, bro. This was maybe three and a half years ago. It shocked me because he was an amazing lacrosse player in high school and college. We thought, like a lot of lacrosse guys, they go into the business world, they go into Wall Street, and he was a business major and all that. This was during the pandemic, so there was that lull where nothing was happening. So he didn’t want to sit in a cubicle in Manhattan. He’s more creative and athletic, and when he said it to me, it shocked me. The wife too. We were really surprised. We said, well, you grew up in the business, you understand the industry. He’s our only son. When he was little…in my house, I have a mat, and he was always, he played Judo and wrestled everything, so he understood the physicality part. But it shocked me that he wanted to be in the business. I’m like, well, if you’re gonna do it, you gotta go full throttle, and you gotta get trained properly. I’m so banged up, I couldn’t train him, so we sent him to Atlanta and he trained with Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall at the Nightmare Factory. He kind of got homegrown trained within the AEW system. But yeah, it shocked me when he wanted to be in the business. But I’m proud of him, he’s kicking ass.“