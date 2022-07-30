wrestling / News

Taz, Justin Roberts and Others Pay Tribute To David ‘Blackjack’ Brown Following His Passing

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Taz AEW 6-3-20 Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that wrestling writer and photographer David ‘Blackjack’ Brown passed away last night. He had been a part of the wrestling business for decades, going back to the days of newsletters, fanzines and Madison Square Garden WWWF programs. Brown wrote columns for The Chicago Sun-Times and provided information for the New York Daily News‘ “Slammer” column. He had a 900 phone line for wrestling before the internet.

Brown was also known for helping numerous talents get opportunities in the business simply for his love of wrestling. He was credited for giving advice and helping others during the 1980s and 90s, before he focused more on his wife and grandchildren.

Several wrestling personalities have taken to social media to pay tribute, including Taz, Justin Roberts and others.

Taz wrote: “Many fans might not know BlackJack Brown but he was very important in the biz behind closed doors…trust me. He was ALWAYS positive & always busting chops! Just a super guy! He was very instrumental in helping me behind the scenes early in my wrestling career. RIP Brother.

