Taz, Justin Roberts and Others Pay Tribute To David ‘Blackjack’ Brown Following His Passing

PWInsider reports that wrestling writer and photographer David ‘Blackjack’ Brown passed away last night. He had been a part of the wrestling business for decades, going back to the days of newsletters, fanzines and Madison Square Garden WWWF programs. Brown wrote columns for The Chicago Sun-Times and provided information for the New York Daily News‘ “Slammer” column. He had a 900 phone line for wrestling before the internet.

Brown was also known for helping numerous talents get opportunities in the business simply for his love of wrestling. He was credited for giving advice and helping others during the 1980s and 90s, before he focused more on his wife and grandchildren.

Several wrestling personalities have taken to social media to pay tribute, including Taz, Justin Roberts and others.

Taz wrote: “Many fans might not know BlackJack Brown but he was very important in the biz behind closed doors…trust me. He was ALWAYS positive & always busting chops! Just a super guy! He was very instrumental in helping me behind the scenes early in my wrestling career. RIP Brother.”

Blackjack Brown helped a lot of people in the business & was a great human which is rare in wrestling. He never asked for anything, except how could he help. I was lucky to reconnect with him when @JustinRoberts called him as we were looking for Owen Hart pix. RIP Blackjack Brown https://t.co/cx8apcCxU5 pic.twitter.com/tz4Gq4BvF3 — Jeff Jones (@JeffreyBJones) July 30, 2022

Sad to hear about the passing of Blackjack Brown. He was always so supportive of ECW, ROH, indie wrestling in the NY Daily News. Every time I saw him he had a smile on his face. RIP — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) July 30, 2022

Saddened to learn of the passing of Blackjack Brown. He was not only a wrestling photographer but an asset to wrestling in so many ways. Rest In Peace my friend!! — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) July 30, 2022