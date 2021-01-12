Teal Piper Discusses Her Friendship and Training With Ronda Rousey

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently interviewed Teal Piper and her fiance Michael Deimos, who discussed their friendship and training sessions with former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Below are some highlights with WrestlingInc.com:

Piper on Ronda Rousey helping Michael Deimos pick out an engagement ring for her: “She planned with him about this engagement because I had no clue that it was coming. Completely, I had no idea. They were picking out rings and all sorts of stuff. She told me when I sent her the picture. I was like, ‘We got engaged!’ She goes, ‘Girl, make sure you turn that ring around if you’re gonna punch somebody.'”

On her relationship with Ronda Rousey: “Yeah, that’s obviously how I came in contact with her. I was out in LA with him. She had moved out to LA. We started just talking after my knee was recovering. She had gone through many ACL knee surgeries, so she was discussing working on other things during my healing process. We were just wanting all to get in the ring get some dust off of us and train, so we found the one ring in LA that we could find. You gotta keep at it.”

Piper on if Rousey is training for a comeback: “I can’t speak on Ronda’s behalf. You’d have to ask her, but she’s always been an athlete, and athletes like to train no matter what, so even if she has something major or just, you know, wants to keep in shape, who knows, but that’s a question for her.”

Deimos on training with Rousey’s husband Travis Browne: “He comes in and rolls around with me. He’s another big guy like me, so it’s fun to play around with him in the ring. We do a lot of practice matches where it’s me and her vs. Ronda and her husband, so it’s fun.”