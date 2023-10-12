Teams Announced For This Year’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced ten teams for this year’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League. The teams include:

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – Debut entry. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions

* YOH & TBD – Debut entry

* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – Debut entry

* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) – 2nd entry 2nd consecutive

* Master Wato & El Desperado – Debut entry

* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) – Debut entry

* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi – Debut entry

* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)- Debut entry

The tournament begins on October 21 and concludes at Power Struggle on November 4.