Teams Announced For This Year’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced ten teams for this year’s NJPW Super Junior Tag League. The teams include:
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) – Debut entry. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions
* YOH & TBD – Debut entry
* Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) – Debut entry
* Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) – 2nd entry 2nd consecutive
* Master Wato & El Desperado – Debut entry
* HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) – Debut entry
* The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi – Debut entry
* Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – 2nd entry, 2nd consecutive
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)- Debut entry
The tournament begins on October 21 and concludes at Power Struggle on November 4.
