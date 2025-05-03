On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the best enhancement worker he’s been in the ring with, Rick Rude, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Ted DiBiase on Rick Rude: “You know, I never got to know Rick real well. But ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude, the gimmick was good for him, and what have you. But I’ll be honest with you, I don’t really know what they were thinking [booking him against Warrior]. At the time, apparently it worked.”

On Rude as a worker: “I thought he was okay, but I didn’t think he was the greatest thing that happened since apple pie, that’s for sure. Had a great body.”

On the best enhancement worker he’s been in the ring with: “Well, I love George South… he was an enhancement guy for me too. But I worked with the other guy [Mancini] like what’d you say, four times. But overall, I would have to go with George.”

