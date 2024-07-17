Ted DiBiase Thinks It Was A Collaboration Behind The Success Of Hulk Hogan

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE signing talent from other promotions, such as Hulk Hogan, and his belief that it was a collaboration between Vince McMahon and Hogan who made the character over. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE signing talent from other promotions, such as Hulk Hogan: “The thing you got to remember is Vince McMahon, he didn’t just go steal the talent. He had conversations with promoters and said, ‘Hey, this is what I’m about to do. If you want to come on board and be a part of it, then please do.’ But none of them did, because they all were — you know, those wrestling promoters own their territory. And, ‘By God, you’re not gonna come in here.’ You don’t have enough sense to look down the road and see what’s happened and where it’s going? And what you could be a part of? It’s more important for them to say, ‘It’s just mine. You can’t have it.”

On McMahon changing the business: “I’ll be honest with you. Because I grew up in the business? At first, when I first heard about McMahon and what he was doing, I was mad. I was like, What’s he doing? What the hell’s he thinking he’s doing?’ My attitude changed pretty quick, because I thought what was coming.”

On whether McMahon made Hogan: “I think Vince would have to have the foresight to see, ‘Okay. I can take this guy, and I can make him the centerpiece of what I’m doing.’ Because let’s go back to — remember the first time I went to New York? Well, my last match in New York on my first run-through was with Hulk Hogan, before he was Hulk Hogan. And I had Hulk’s first match in Madison Square Garden. And put him over.”

On whether McMahon made Hogan because of his position: “Well no, I mean, not exactly. I mean, positioning is important, but you got to have something to offer. Now we’re looking at the other thing, the change and seeing the way — back then, I was thinking old school sometimes too. And old school, well you know what? Vince McMahon is thinking about, ‘I want my top guy to be a hero. Because I plan on down the road, getting with a toy company, and make action figures, video games’… I agree with that to a degree [McMahon making Hogan]. I mean, it’s kind of like you’re gonna push it down their throat. But the guy’s got to have something to offer. And Hulk had his thing, and he lived up to it…. the other guy that he tried it with, and it failed miserably, was the Ultimate Warrior. He got over, but it was short-lived.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.