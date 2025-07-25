Ted DiBiase Weighs On On The Fabulous Freebirds: ‘I Thought They Were Great’

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase looked back at some of the talent he worked with in 1980, offering high praise for several legends of the era. You can check out some highlights below:

On Killer Karl Kox: “He was great. In my opinion, one of the greatest heels I’ve ever seen or had the pleasure to work with. And yes, Karl Kox — he was from my father’s generation. And I think you know — because I remember the first time I met him. And you know what his real name is? Herbert Gerwig. [laughs] And he had been in the service… I don’t even think we’re talking about Vietnam. I think. Maybe gone to World War II.”

On The Fabulous Freebirds: “I thought [the group] was great. I’ll tell you what: Terry Gordy was a great worker. He was so good. Michael Hayes? Michael Hayes, you give him a microphone, he was great. He was the spokesperson for that team. He was a great idea guy.”

On the importance of Hayes: “Michael was a guy who could take that and he would be like a great booker. And say, ‘Okay, here’s where we’re going. Here’s where we want to end up. Now let’s start there and work backwards.”

On David Von Erich: “He was a good guy. And of all the Von Erichs, he was the best worker, yeah, without a doubt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.