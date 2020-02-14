Ted DiBiase Nonprofit Reportedly Received $2 Million in Welfare Money

Ted DiBiase Sr.’s religious nonprofit organization received over $2 million in welfare money from the state of Mississippi, according to a new report. The Clarion-Ledger reports that the WWE Hall of Famer’s Heart of David Ministries received $2.1 million per state records.

The report comes as DiBiase’s son Brett was arrested as part of what’s being described as the largest case of embezzlement in the history of the state. Brett was accused of being paid with welfare funds to teach drug awareness classes, but at the time he should have been teaching said classes he was being treated for opioid addiction in California.

The Clarion-Ledger’s report notes that the Heart of David had what is described as “meager funds” until a few months after Brett was hired as the deputy administrator at the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Starting in May 2017, the nonprofit was given payments that were up to $900,000 in a year. The ministry reported their grant money for 2017 as used for “general church speaking engagements, religious conferences, school assemblies, and wrestling events.”

The total payments were $2,126,739 from May 2017 to now, with the report noting that the state denied over 98% of all welfare applications. The ministry also appears to have not filed tax documents for the past couple of years.

Ted DiBiase has not been charged with anything as of this time. Brett was indicted last week along with five other people.