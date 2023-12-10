Ted DiBiase Talks His Interactions With Ole Anderson, Stan Hansen’s Success

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Stan Hansen, Ole Anderson, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On why Ole Anderson had so much heat with wrestlers: “I’ll be honest, I really don’t know because I wasn’t around Ole that much. When I came into Atlanta. He had been the Booker, and it was almost like things were all up in the air. Like they were, you know, he was leaving, and I never had any problem with Ole. I don’t know if I was around him long enough. Maybe I would have, but I never had an issue with him. I thought he was good on the mic.”

On whether he was around Jim Barnett: “Not really. No. Not hardly at all. He hardly ever saw him.”

On whether Stan Hansen would’ve had the same success in the US as he did in Japan if he stayed: “Oh yeah. Absolutely. He was good on the microphone, too. And again, Stan Hansen is another descendant of the Funk family. Stan Hansen is another guy who played football at West Texas State. Not only that but when I was recruited. by West Texas State. He was like a student coach for West Texas State when I was recruited. That’s when I met him. You know, and I remember Stan having his first match in Amarillo on a Thursday night. I rode in the car with Terry Funk and him up to the building, and, so, I saw him have his first match.”

