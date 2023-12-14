Ted DiBiase On His Experiences With Buzz Sawyer & Matt Borne

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about his interactions with Buzz Sawyer and Matt Bourne. You can check out some highlights below:

On Buzz Sawyer: “Bus wasn’t a — he wasn’t a bad worker. But you know, he wasn’t he wasn’t a great worker either. He was a good worker. Main eventer? No.”

On his interactions with Sawyer: “If I had to get in a ring with them, I would do that. But aside from that, I stayed as far away from that because I didn’t want to explode. ‘If I’m around this guy too much, it’s not going to be good,’ and I would just distance myself. Totally my own business, and anything I had to do with him was strictly business, and that’s it.”

On not being around Matt Borne: “Well no, because I wasn’t going to be around him. Because I had the same attitude about him as most everybody did. You know, here’s a guy who’s just a big turd.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.