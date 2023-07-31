Ted DiBiase On The Montreal Screwjob, Working With Shawn Michaels

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about how Bret Hart should’ve lost the WWE Title the right way to Shawn Michaels at WWE Survivor Series 1997, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jake Roberts’ comments that Hart should have dropped the title to Shawn Michaels: “I agree 100% with Jake. Business is business. I mean, regardless of your personal feelings about somebody, when it comes to business, it’s like — you know, people go to work every day, right? And I’m sure that there are people that go to work every day and they have to work with people that they don’t necessarily like, or they don’t think much of. But business is business, and while you’re doing business take care of business and then go your separate way. If you don’t want to be around the guy, you don’t have to be around the guy. And so Jake is right. I think Jake hit it right on the head. When you’re asked to do something in the business, it’s business, so do it. I mean, it’s kind of like, just because he was in Canada, he would rather not drop the belt in Canada or something because he’s Canadian, I don’t know. But again, we all have to do things. It might have been Vince (who said), ‘There are times when all of us sometimes have to eat a shit sandwich.’ You don’t have a choice.”

On Shawn Michaels: “I worked with Shawn probably right when he first started. The first time I saw him was in the dressing room at Mid-South when he came in to work for Bill Watts. I did [see his potential]. I never saw him — I didn’t get the opportunity to see his interviews much at the time. ’cause he was brand new and he wasn’t in a spot where he would be interviewed yet. But yeah, he had it.”

