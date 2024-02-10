Ted DiBiase On Rick Rude & Honky Tonk Man’s Mic Skills, Who Had The Best Working Punch

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Rick Rude and Honky Tonk Man’s promo skills and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if he had a favorite between Rick Rude and Honky Tonk Man’s promo skills: “Not really. I mean, both of those guys — I thought Rick was very good. And Honky Tonk Man, based on again, the gimmick, ‘The Honky Tonk Man.’ He took that and it was like — I remember thinking, ‘Gosh.’ You know, if I’d been wrestling, and if I had gone to Vince [McMahon] and he said, ‘No, I’m gonna make you the Honky Tonk Man,’ I wouldn’t have been very happy about it. But I think he did a tremendous job. Yeah I mean, they. They played their parts very well.”

On who has the best working punch: “Me. [laughs] And actually, I’ve had a lot of — a lot of guys have, just other the guys in the business have said that to me. ‘You’ve got a real good working punch.’ And I would say I copied guys like Dick Murdoch, Terry Funk. You know, those guys. But that was one of those things that I would practice. I would stand in front of a wall and I would, you know, put my fist on the wall. And so I’m this far away, arm’s length away from the wall. And then I would practice, by throwing the punch and just barely hitting the wall.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.