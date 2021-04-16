Ted DiBiase Sr. Says He’s Heading to WWE Performance Center Soon

Ted DiBiase Sr. says that he’s heading to work with talent at the WWE Performance Center soon and may work with Cameron Grimes. DiBiase appeared on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast and talked about the differences between his era of wrestling and the modern era of wrestling, and mentioned that he’s headed to the PC “pretty soon.” You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the modern product: “I would say a lot of the guys today, through know fault of their own … I mean my generation and your generation were the last to learn the business the way it was always taught,” Dibiase said. “A guy would take you in the ring and teach you out to take the basic bumps to protect yourself. And then you’d just get in the ring and go. But they would put you in the ring every night with an experienced guy who could lead you. And over time we acquired this gift to read the crowd. You could have a match with a guy one night, and if you tried to duplicate that the next night you may do it, but you might not get the same reaction. That’s the deal. If they don’t react the way you expect them to, then we had to learn to think on your feet, shift gears and do something different. I still say, to me, that’s what’s missing in wrestling today.”

On heading to the PC soon: “I don’t want to take anything away from the young guys today. It’s just everything has changed. I’m supposed to go down to the Developmental Center pretty soon. I think I’m going to do something with their new money guy, Cameron Grimes or something? The guys down there that instructing the talent, those are guys I know and their good. I don’t know, I really don’t know what it is. I think it’s, more than anything, they don’t have the time. They don’t have the time we had to get in the ring and have a 25 to 30 minute match every night. And to learn to feel the business.”