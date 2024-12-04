Ted DiBiase Talks Brutal Travel Schedule In Mid-South Wrestling

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the travel schedule under Bill Watts in Mid-South Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On going back to the crazy travel schedule under Bill Watts in Mid-South Wrestling: “Well you know, I wasn’t excited about the road schedule, but I was excited about is that I was going to go back to territory that was run sufficiently. You know, I give Bill Watts so much credit for my career, because I happened to start for him. And Bill Watts — I mean, I loved it because the work was good. The work was good, and Bill always had good talent. And yeah, I could have made a little bit more money, but the other thing that I had going for me was a deal in Japan. So the Japan deal, that helped a whole lot.”

On the travel schedule: “I mean, trip-wise? Oh my gosh. I mean, like Monday was easy trip for me because it was New Orleans. New Orleans is 85 miles from Baton Rouge. You know, go do the show, and I was back home on Monday night. Tuesday night was Baton Rouge. And so I would wrestle in Baton Rouge. And sometimes go up to Shreveport that night, but most of the time I would stay home, because it’s another night at home. Tuesday night, get up Wednesday early morning, and drive from Baton Rouge all the way to Shreveport just to do our interviews. We did our interviews for the show that would be put into a show that we’d already done, and it would air that week. And that was the week, obviously they see the interviews you’re doing for the upcoming week that you’re going to be there anyway.

“So anyway, we would do interviews on Wednesday, and that’s when we got our checks. And then on Wednesday, we would leave Shreveport and drive to — sometimes we would go to Jackson. And I’m trying to think [of] the other two places. Because of some of the stuff, the schedules changed. But no, Wednesday was Jackson[ville], and then Thursday you would either go to Greenwood or Greenville, Mississippi. You know, they’re both about 100 miles from Jackson. but one’s like here, and then one’s over here. They were I think, like 50 miles apart. Anyway, we would wrestle either in Greenwood or Greenville and then drive all the way back through Jackson, Mississippi, all the way back down to Baton Rouge. That’s a long haul. Oh my gosh. I hated that trip. And so we would go back down to Baton Rouge. And then so Fridays and Saturdays were different. There was one little town, the home of Louisiana, which is about 100 miles from Baton Rouge. And we’d wrestle there sometimes. And just — I don’t know, it was like one of those days that… I know one thing is that Watts got us going to where we would do double shots on the weekends. We would do like, say Lafayette, Louisiana and Houma, Louisiana on the same day. Anyway, it was just craziness. But it is what it is, you know. And if you’re going to, you know, you just got to take the bad stuff with the good stuff. But the knowledge that I gained by working under Bill Watts was priceless.”

