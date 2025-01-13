Ted DiBiase Says Ultimate Warrior Would’ve Had No Success Without Great Wrestlers Leading Him In The Ring

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about The Ultimate Warrior, bar fights, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Ultimate Warrior: “Warrior had size, and he had a look in and everything. He had nothing else. The only reason that he was a success is because guys like Bret Hart and me and many others took that idiot in the ring and told him what to do. And had he not had that, he would have never been shit.”

On Bill Watt’s rule about wrestlers not being allowed to lose fights: “I’ll be honest with you, none of us ever got our asses kicked by anybody. There were just moments. And by the grace of God, I didn’t have too many of those moments, and I don’t think most of us did. But again, you know, though, yeah, especially if you’re the heel, you’re the bad guy, you know, then you’re probably going to run into more of that than if you’re the guy who everybody likes.”

