Ted DiBiase On Working With Jimmy Snuka, Nancy Argentino’s Murder

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about working with Jimmy Snuka, the alleged murder of Nancy Argentino, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling Jimmy Snuka: “It’s probably one of the only times I ever wrestled Snuka. That’s a testament to itself. It’s kind of like — there’s a lot of guys like Jake and I. We wrestled, and we’re in the ring together a lot over time. And so it wouldn’t be hard. It wouldn’t be very hard for us to have a good match because we know each other so well. And when you work with somebody long enough, where to go with it? But in this case, it was like, Wow… Yeah. No problem. No problem there. Not at all.”

On whether he thinks Snuka was part of the murder of Nancy Argentino, his then-girlfriend: “That story has been around for a long time. I wouldn’t know if there’s any truth to it. I mean, I’ll put it this way. The Jimmy Snuka I knew, I would say I don’t think he’d be capable of doing that. But things happen in people’s lives that change them. And it could be that happened in a time in Jimmy’s life where, you know, maybe if it did happen — that is, it changed him, the realization of what he had done. I mean, that story’s round and round and round and I guess there’s a whole lot of people that know the absolute truth, but I’m not one of them.”

