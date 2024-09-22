Ted DiBiase Recalls The Worst Accidental Shot He Ever Took In His Career

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the worst accidental shot he had taken in his career and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the worst accidental shot he took in his career: “It wasn’t like a shot that I took. It’s like, I did it to myself. So we do a spot where I got a guy in the corner, and I’m beating him up. And I give him a turnbuckle, and then I charge in, like with the shoulder, and I hit him in the gut. And I told him, I said, ‘When I come for that, you move and I’m going to go all the way to the post on my shoulder. And then start working my arm.’ Well, I went all the way to the post, and [gestures to front tooth] ding! I said, ‘Where’d my tooth go?’ [laughs] I knocked my own tooth out. Oh my gosh, it was crazy… I still don’t know really how that happened. Because I just was not, maybe — obviously, I was too close. My head was turned, and it didn’t take the whole tooth out, but it chipped it. And so after it chipped it, I had to have it taken out and replaced, and that’s why I have a little bridge here now.”

On giving out receipts: “I mean, it’s kind of like — yeah, you call it the receipt. And, ‘Okay, here’s the receipt!’ and bang. But nah, I never — I mean, I never got enough to where I felt it was necessary that I actually kill somebody with a shot… Okay, if I did — and probably a few times — it would be with somebody who was in that match to put me over. Young and inexperienced, and I take a shot that I shouldn’t have taken. Those guys, they all got a receipt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.