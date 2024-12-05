Teddy Long Recalls How He Came Up With ‘One-on-One With The Undertaker’

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Teddy Long talked about how he came up with the ‘one-on-one with The Undertaker’ saying and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how he came up with the ‘one on one with The Undertaker’ saying: “I come up with one-on-one with The Undertaker? I was in Madison Square Garden, I never will forget. And Stephanie went out and introduced somebody. Well when she came back, Vince [McMahon] was waiting on her. And I was standing there, and he stopped her, and he wasn’t cussing her or nothing but he was teling her — he says, When you introduce people, I want you to put some emphasis on it. Make it mean something,.’ Uou know, he kept doing this… So I went out that night, and I made that first introduction, ‘One-on-One with The Undertaker.’ And I come back, and he did that to me [thumbs up] and I just kept right on walking.”

On whether GUNTHER needs a manager: “He’s phenomenal. And with his accent and the way that he cuts his own promos, I don’t really think he needs a manager. I think he can do it all by himself. The manager, to me, maybe take away from him. He does a good job by himself. I wouldn’t put anybody with him.”

