Inside The Ropes recently interviewed Teddy Long, who discussed his time as a WWE referee and the late Tim White's recent induction into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Teddy Long as his time as a WWE referee: “I didn’t go in as a ref, but see refereeing, people don’t understand I loved that because if it hadn’t been for me being a referee, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

Long on Tim White’s induction: “I think it’s a great thing that they’re now deciding to put referees in the Hall of Fame. I’m so happy for Tim White, God rest his soul, man. He was a great guy,” adding that nobody deserved the honor more than him. This isn’t the first time Long has praised White’s work between the ropes either. Last November, he named White as one referee who was very deserving of such a nod. Now that it’s happened, he hopes it’s a sign of things to come, saying “I hopefully think that by them putting Tim White in, I hope that is the beginning of something.”