Teddy Long On A Possible Authority Role In AEW, Says They ‘Rehash Everything’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long spoke about the possibility of becoming an authority figure for AEW and if it would work there.

He said: “Well, if that’s what they wanted to do. They rehash everything, you know what I mean? Make it a little bit different. Don’t call it the GM, maybe give it another name like commissioner. They never used that a lot. It worked in WWE, and if it hadn’t of worked, then Vince [McMahon] wouldn’t have never done it. I stayed in that spot for nine years and he didn’t put me there to stay in there just because he liked me.”

Sadly, Long wouldn’t be able to force MJF to go one on one with the Undertaker.