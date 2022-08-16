Teddy Long on His Favorite Role in WWE, His Hall of Fame in Induction

– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed his favorite job in WWE, getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Teddy Long on his role as GM of SmackDown: “The favorite job I really had was being general manager of SmackDown. That was a big opportunity for me, and I just wanted to be able to show Vince McMahon that I could pull that off, that I could be the guy, and he gave me the opportunity, and that’s what I did. So being the general manager of SmackDown I think was one of the greatest jobs I had. But managing guys, Ron Simmons, Butch Reed, Rodney Mack, Mark Henry, different guys I’ve managed all my career, man, Ice Train, I had a great time with everybody, man. I enjoyed everything I did.”

On finding out about his WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Maybe a week before it happens, Vince gave me a call and talked to him, and then we joked and started laughing about it. So I was really excited, and really surprised because something like the Hall of Fame, I never thought I’d even go there. I thought that was just for wrestlers, you know, people that have abused their bodies and wrestled every night and got in the ring even though they were injured, still got out and performed. So people like that I know deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. Not that none of didn’t happen to me, but I did put a lot on my body from the wear and tear from traveling for over 20 years. You know, lack of sleep, going to bed at 5 o’clock in the morning, right back up at 10 o’clock, trying to get in the gym to get a workout in so I can relieve some stress because when I get to TV, I know it’s stressful. You’re stepping into another whole world there, so you gotta always be ready. So that’s just kind of the way I had it.”