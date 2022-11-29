Teddy Long Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction To His Debut As a Manager in WWE

Teddy Long transitioned to a manager role in WWE in 2002, and he recently recalled Vince McMahon’s reaction to his first manager promo. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and recalled how McMahon was surprised by his talents on the microphone. You can check out the highlights below:

On McMahon reacting to his first promo as a manager: “Well, I remember the first time I went back and they called me to come to work as a manager. I went to Providence, Rhode Island and I walked out the first night with D’Lo Brown, and I cut this promo on Tommy Dreamer. And when I come back through the curtain, Vince McMahon was standing up and he was waiting on me. He called me over to him, and he said to me, ‘I can’t believe I’ve had you right here under my nose all this time.’ He said that to me, and the next thing he said to me [was], ‘I want you to know that they really wasted you down south.'”

On his response to McMahon: “I said, ‘Well sir, there’s some people in the back there could have told you what I could do.’ I said, ‘But you know, maybe they just didn’t want you to know. I just thanked him very much and that stood with me. And that let me know, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna screw this up. Whatever this man wants me to do he’s giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m gonna show him I appreciate it.’ And that’s why I gave my job 100%.”

