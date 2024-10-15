– During a recent chat with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed that Bill Goldberg would benefit from some time in WWE NXT before a potential match with Goldberg. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Teddy Long on a potential Goldberg vs. Gunther match: “Well, here’s the thing, I think that was a good thing to tease Gunther and Goldberg. A lot of people thought about Goldberg because of the Bret Hart situation where Bret just kept saying he wasn’t a good worker and he’d hurt you and stuff. I think Goldberg is good for a couple of more matches, maybe more. But, I think what they didn’t do last time, and I don’t know they may have done this, I don’t know.”

On having Goldberg work in NXT to shake off the ring rust: “They should’ve had Goldberg go down to NXT and work out for a couple of weeks, two or three weeks, get the rust off of him and work with Shawn Michaels and some of those guys down there and get it right and then he would’ve been prepared for the match that he had with Taker. I just think what happened there, I don’t think Goldberg was prepared. I believe if he wants to get a run, if they want to do something with him and Gunther, let him go to NXT, let him stay down there two to three weeks to get it right and I think you’ll have a good match with Goldberg and Gunther.”

Goldberg recently appeared at WWE Bad Blood in Atlanta earlier this month and had a confrontation with Gunther during the PLE broadcast. When asked about another possible match for Goldberg, WWE executive Triple H later said, “never say never.”