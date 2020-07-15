Tegan Nox on Who She Wants to Face at Potential Evolution 2, Witnessing the WWE Women’s Evolution

– ComicBook.com recently interviewed NXT Superstar Tegan Nox ahead of tonight’s title match against champion Io Shirai. Below are some highlights.

Nox on earning her title shot against Io Shirai: “There were three other incredible athletes in the match. I mean, they’re three of the best wrestlers in general in the world, and somehow I managed to come out on top. I think that’s what shocked me, that I was able to outlast these three other incredible athletes, and yeah, it was super sweet to get a victory over Dakota Kai, because she’s been a right pain in my bum the last couple of months, and to see what Candace had to say about it. You know, I won at the end of the day. I won, they didn’t, and now I’m going for the NXT Women’s Championship. That’s why I’m shocked, like, I shouldn’t be doing that!”

Tegan Nox on who she’d want to face at a potential Evolution 2 event: “It’s got to be Ruby Riott. She’s right at the top for me, but if it’s a legends dream match, obviously it’s Molly Holly, but Ruby Riott is my next pick. I mean, she’s incredible. She’s such a good friend, and an incredible athlete and an incredible wrestler. She’s my main pick that I want to wrestle, so Ruby Riott at Evolution 2.”

Nox on the WWE Women’s Evolution: “I’ve loved just witnessing the Evolution and seeing the doors open with people like Molly Holly, Lita, and Trish, and then 5 years ago with Bayley, Sasha, Charlotte, Becky, and then Shayna Baszler, who opened doors for so many others. Now we get a chance to elevate that even more and have fun doing it, and break even more boundaries by having In Your House, and Great American Bash and doing some cool things, and having the trust to be able to do Street Fights and be able to do Ladder Matches. I mean, who knows what the next generation is going to do, and how much they’re going to skyrocket that, because there’s only one way for this to go, and that’s up, and I’m super excited to see what happens in the next 10 years.”