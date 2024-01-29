Tenille Dashwood Recalls Working First WrestleMania Match After Undertaker’s Streak Was Broken

Tenille Dashwood worked her first-ever WrestleMania in a match that went down immediately after The Undertaker’s streak was broken, and she recently looked back at it. Dashwood’s first match at the Grandest Stage of Them All was the Divas Battle Royal that followed Taker’s loss to Brock Lesnar, a shocking moment that hit the crowd hard, and she talked about being in that unenviable position in an interview with The Captain’s Corner. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her first WrestleMania match: “The first one was quite funny because it was the WrestleMania where The Undertaker, his undefeated streak was up, so the match immediately after that was The Divas Battle Royal 9at WrestleMania 30].”

On going after Undertaker’s Streak being broken: “It was like the most impossible spot you could have on a show. It was just horrible timing but someone had to do it and we did it.”