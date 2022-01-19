TERMINUS News: Shane Strickland Set for Next Event, Santana Makes Surprise Appearance at TERMINUS Debut Show

– It looks like TERMINUS is already gearing up for the company’s next event. Earlier today, TERMINUS announced that Shane Strickland, aka former WWE Superstar and NXT North American champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, is set to be in action for TERMINUS II.

The event will be held on February 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. You can view the announcement below.

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/esrAmqQKsg — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 19, 2022

– AEW star Santana made his surprise debut at the first TERMINUS event, setting up an ROH Championship match between him and Jonathan Gresham for the next show in February. You can view a clip of his appearance below: