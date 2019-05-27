Terry Funk Says WWE Has No Fresh Ideas, Adds That AEW Is ‘Going to Do Something Special’

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Terry Funk discussed how AEW has the chance to do something special.

On WWE having no fresh ideas: “Vince and WWE, they’re not fresh,” said Funk. “Yes, Vince does big business. They have the best talent in the world, but they have no fresh ideas. They should be selling out every arena. Vince thinks he’s fresh, he thinks he’s the best. That’s when you get knocked on your ass.”

On AEW doing something special: “They’re going to do something special,” said Funk. “They got the TV deal, plus they have Jim Ross. Jim Ross has such compassion for the fans. That’s because this is natural for him, it’s a love, just like the love Gordon Solie had for the business. Jim is following what he loves and doing a god-damned good job. He’s the greatest announcer ever. Jim could make chicken soup from chicken s—. And these wrestlers are great. He adds quality, believability, and gives them everything they need. There is nobody else like him. He’s what they need.”

On what AEW needs to succeed: ““They need believability,” said Funk. “They must believe in what they’re doing, they must believe in wrestling. I thought I could beat the s— out of anybody in the world when I was wrestling. That’s how they need to think to run this new promotion. They’ve got to be smart about it, but after that show, they have it rolling.”