Various News: Terry Funk Mural Painted In Amarillo, Stonecutter Media Airing Funk Brothers PPV This Month
– A mural of the late wrestling icon Terry Funk has been painted in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. As you can see in the pic below, a mural of Funk was painted during a mural festival in the city:
I thought you might appreciate this. Terry Funk passed away last month. Amarillo had a mural festival downtown and they put this mural in side of a building. pic.twitter.com/cZQAKgTjVv
— Ed Reining (@EdReining) October 2, 2023
– In other Funk news, Stonecutter Media’s latest PPV will focus on Terry and Dory Funk Jr. The company announced the following on Monday:
WRESTLING ICONS: DORY & TERRY FUNK: BROTHER RING WARS IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
Celebrate one of the all-time wrestling greats, Terry Funk, who sadly passed away in August. Together with his brother, Dory, they were one of the most powerful tag teams in wrestling history. They were the only brothers to win the NWA World Championship. They fought around the world and are WWE Hall of Famers. And now you can see their classic bouts on WRESTLING ICONS!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the greatest wrestling stars of all time on WRESTLING ICONS, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to DORY & TERRY FUNK: BROTHER RING WARS, be sure to check out SGT. SLAUGHTER: AMERICAN RING WAR HERO, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order WRESTLING ICONS on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
