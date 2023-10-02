Various News: Terry Funk Mural Painted In Amarillo, Stonecutter Media Airing Funk Brothers PPV This Month

– A mural of the late wrestling icon Terry Funk has been painted in his hometown of Amarillo, Texas. As you can see in the pic below, a mural of Funk was painted during a mural festival in the city:

I thought you might appreciate this. Terry Funk passed away last month. Amarillo had a mural festival downtown and they put this mural in side of a building. pic.twitter.com/cZQAKgTjVv — Ed Reining (@EdReining) October 2, 2023

– In other Funk news, Stonecutter Media’s latest PPV will focus on Terry and Dory Funk Jr. The company announced the following on Monday: