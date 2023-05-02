wrestling / News
Tessa Blanchard Signs Deal With XPW, First Match Set For May
Tessa Blanchard has found a new home, signing a multi-show deal with XPW. XPW announced on Monday that Blanchard has signed on and will debut at May 27th’s XPW Broken, Breat, & Scarred, which will air on Stream XPW.
Blanchard has been largely absent from the ring since she exited Impact Wrestling in June of 2020 and was stripped of the Impact World Championship. Blanchard was set to return with WOW – Women Of Wrestling but reportedly had a falling out with the company in early 2022. She was announced to be working upcoming tour dates with Canadian Wrestling’s Elite in May.
BREAKING: TESSA BLANCHARD HAS BEEN SIGNED TO A MULTI SHOW DEAL. DEBUTING AT
XPW PRESENTS
BROKEN,BEAT & SCARRED
🎟 GET TICKETS NOW:https://t.co/poTFFiZ3WM
– Saturday May 27
– The Heart Ball Room
– Newark, NJ
-8pm
STREAMING📺https://t.co/0vLVHnbF2b#BROKENBEATANDSCARRED pic.twitter.com/nhvKMdfYPO
— XPW Wrestling (@Thexpwwrestling) May 2, 2023
