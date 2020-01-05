Tetsuya Naito Becomes Double Champion at Wrestle Kindom 14, Gets Attacked by KENTA (Videos)

– Tetsuya Naito became the first joint IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion in NJPW history at Wrestle Kingdom 14 before running into an attacking KENTA. Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event of last night’s show to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He had already won the Intercontinental Championship on night one by defeating Jay White.

This marks Naito’s second run with the Heavyweight title and ends Okada’s fifth run at 274 days. Okada won the title from Jay White at NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard on April 6th.

After the match was over, KENTA came down to the ring and took out Naito, then posed with the titles on top of Naito. KENTA got chased away by BUSHI.