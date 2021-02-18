Tetsuya Naito Off February 19th and 20th Road to Castle Attack Events

Tetsuya Naito’s knee injury is confirmed to keep him off the February 19th and 20th Road to Castle Attack shows. As previously reported, Naito announced during the morning’s event that he had suffered a knee injury and would not be competing. NJPW has now confirmed that he will be unable to compete at the shows.

The announcement reads:

“On February 16’s Road to Castle Attack, Tetsuya Naito sustained a right knee injury and as a result will be unable to compete on live events Friday February 19 in Iwate and Saturday February 20 in Yamagata.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Naito wrestle and appreciate your understanding. Further updates will be provided on Naito’s condition as they become available. We wish Tetsuya Naito the best in his recovery.

The following changes have been made to Friday and Saturday’s cards

Friday February 19

* 4th Match

BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs Yujiro Takahashi, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

BUSHI & SANADA vs Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori

* 5th Match

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Dick Togo

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

* 6th Match

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Dick Togo

Saturday February 20

* 4th Match

BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs Yujiro Takahashi, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs Yujiro Takahashi & El Phantasmo

* 5th Match

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs BUSHI & SANADA

* 6th Match

Tomoaki Honma & Kota Ibushi vs Tetsuya Naito & SANADA

SHO, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL, Jay White, Chase Owens & Gedo