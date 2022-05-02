Tetsuya Naito Reportedly Set To Undergo Eye Surgery

Tetsuya Naito will undergo eye surgery, according to a new report. Tokyo Sports reports that Naito is undergoing surgery on his right eye in order to fix oblique muscle paralysis, which was causing him to have double vision.

Naito previously underwent surgery in 2019 and told the outlet that “Now I’m in a worse condition than when I had surgery in 2019.” He noted that now is a good opportunity to take the surgery, as the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors tournament allowed him a break in his schedule.

Naito lost to Kazuchika Okada at Sunday’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in the main event. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Naito and hopes for a quick and full recovery.