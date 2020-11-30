‘Thanksgiving Throwdown’ Episode of OVW Online

The latest episode of OVW is a Thanksgiving Throwdown, and it’s now online. Ohio Valley Wrestling has released the latest episode of its series online, which you can check out below. The episode is described as follows:

“OVW invites you to celebrate Thanksgiving with a 10-man tag team elimination match as Team Pillman and Team Gunn square off! PLUS: 8 women collide in a “winner take all” tag-team elimination match – with the winner to challenge OVW Women’s Champion Mazzerati for the title at Christmas Chaos and Drew Hernandez returns to take on Dustin Jackson! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network.”