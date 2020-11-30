wrestling / News
‘Thanksgiving Throwdown’ Episode of OVW Online
November 29, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of OVW is a Thanksgiving Throwdown, and it’s now online. Ohio Valley Wrestling has released the latest episode of its series online, which you can check out below. The episode is described as follows:
“OVW invites you to celebrate Thanksgiving with a 10-man tag team elimination match as Team Pillman and Team Gunn square off! PLUS: 8 women collide in a “winner take all” tag-team elimination match – with the winner to challenge OVW Women’s Champion Mazzerati for the title at Christmas Chaos and Drew Hernandez returns to take on Dustin Jackson! Presented by Gladiator Sports Network.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Vince McMahon’s Emotional Reaction To Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Whether Undertaker Will Have Another Match
- Kenny Omega On Potential Working Relationship Between AEW & NJPW, Why He’d Welcome Talent Trade With WWE
- Alberto Del Rio Accuser Allegedly Apologizes to His Family, Del Rio’s Brother Posts Response
- Matt Hardy Says He’s Done With ‘Fun Personalities’ for ‘Toxic, Undeserving Fanbase’