The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Preview, Looking At AEW vs. Evolve

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
411’s Justin Watry, Holli, and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex preview WWE Extreme Rules 2019, discuss missing Ronda Rousey already, All Elite Wrestling Fight For The Fallen vs. Evolve this Saturday night, and much more.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Preview (0:00-42:30)
Do You Miss Ronda Rousey? (42:31-50:27)
Evolve VS AEW Fight For The Fallen (50:28- 71:52)

