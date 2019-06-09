The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down WWE Super Showdown as The Worst Show of 2019

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 27. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will discuss WWE Super Showdown as the worst show of 2019, the greatness of NJPW Dominion 2019, Will Ospreay’s “dragon slaying” tour, early G1 thoughts and more. The show is approximately 113-minutes long.

* Intro

* WWE Super Showdown Review: 6:15

* NJPW Dominion 2019 Review: 1:03:30

* Will Ospreay’s Dragon Slaying Tour: 1:42:35

* Early G1 Thoughts (Shingo, MOX, KENTA, Ospreay, Cobb): 1:44:45

