The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Breakdown, NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool 2020 Preview

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 80. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka Backbodydrop.com’s Ian Hamilton review the two-day NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 extravaganza and then discuss NXT UK problems, & preview Takeover: Blackpool 2020. The show is approximately 210–minutes long.

* Intro

* Attendance/Two Night Move Thoughts: 2:25

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (Day One) Review: 7:40

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (Day Two) Review: 1:12:05

* New Year’s Dash Predictions/Thoughts: 2:31:35

* Discussing NXT UK Problems/Takeover: Blackpool 2020 Preview: 2:35:04

* iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play