The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn To Face House Of Black For World Trios Titles On Next Week’s AEW Rampage
The Acclaimed — along with Billy Gunn — will have a busy week ahead of them, with two challenges on the card for upcoming AEW shows. After suffering a Double or Nothing defeat at the hands of House Of Black, the three will return to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship title on July 22nd’s AEW Collision. Additionally, The Acclaimed will be in the ring for AEW Rampage the night before, answering a challenge from QTV. Whether the confrontation will be part of the Royal Rampage or a separate match is yet to be determined. You can see the official social media announcements for both bouts below.
Yo!#TheAcclaimed have accepted QTV's challenge and will face them next Friday at #RoyalRampage!
Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/VDWgVWfvDB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
#TheAcclaimed have another announcement!
Next Saturday Night on #AEWCollision, it's #TheAcclaimed vs the #HouseOfBlack for the #AEW World Trios Championship!
Watch #AEWBOTBVII LIVE on TNT!@PlatinumMax | @Bowens_Official | @RealBillyGunn pic.twitter.com/DGs0jaHr98
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 16, 2023
