wrestling / News
The Acclaimed, Johnny TV & More Set For Sunday’s Northeast Wrestling Show
Northeast Wrestling holds its Six Flags Slam Fest on Sunday with The Acclaimed, Johnny TV and more set to appear. The company announced that the show takes place at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, and you can see the full announcement below:
Northeast Wrestling will present Six Flags Slam Fest on Sunday, August 13 at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ.
Autograph session with the stars from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Wrestling matches at 5 p.m.
Six Flags Slam Fest is FREE with paid park admission. Use the code Slamfest23 for discounted theme park tickets.
SCHEDULED TO APPEAR . . .
SIX MAN TAG TEAM MATCH
THE ACCLAIMED & KC NAVARRO VS. VICTORIUM (BRICK CITY BOYS & VICTORIOUS BRG)
DADDY A$$ BILLY GUNN
JAY LETHAL
JOHNNY TV FKA JOHN MORRISON
REAL 1 FKA NZO
“THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH” JIMMY HART
NORTHEAST WRESTLING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS KERR & DAN MAFF W/ VITO
WAVES & CURLS
WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY
LANDON HALE VS. BRAD BAYLOR
LUCAS CHASE
Click here to visit www.northeastwrestling.com
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Vince Russo’s Dark Side of the Ring Claims, Talks WWE SummerSlam Women’s Title Match
- Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Shooting On Big John Studd, Standing Up To Andre
- AEW Reportedly Sets Date & Location For Full Gear 2023
- Arn Anderson On Why Ole Anderson Didn’t Like Ric Flair, Talks Flair Leaving WCW for WWE