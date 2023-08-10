The Acclaimed, Johnny TV & More Set For Sunday’s Northeast Wrestling Show

Northeast Wrestling holds its Six Flags Slam Fest on Sunday with The Acclaimed, Johnny TV and more set to appear. The company announced that the show takes place at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, and you can see the full announcement below:

Northeast Wrestling will present Six Flags Slam Fest on Sunday, August 13 at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ.

Autograph session with the stars from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Wrestling matches at 5 p.m.

Six Flags Slam Fest is FREE with paid park admission. Use the code Slamfest23 for discounted theme park tickets.

SCHEDULED TO APPEAR . . .

SIX MAN TAG TEAM MATCH

THE ACCLAIMED & KC NAVARRO VS. VICTORIUM (BRICK CITY BOYS & VICTORIOUS BRG)

DADDY A$$ BILLY GUNN

JAY LETHAL

JOHNNY TV FKA JOHN MORRISON

REAL 1 FKA NZO

“THE MOUTH OF THE SOUTH” JIMMY HART

NORTHEAST WRESTLING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS KERR & DAN MAFF W/ VITO

WAVES & CURLS

WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY

LANDON HALE VS. BRAD BAYLOR

LUCAS CHASE

