– Amazon Studios has announced that WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will host a newly ordered reality dating series, Twin Love. The show, produced by ITV Entertainment, has been ordered to series.

Brie and Nikki Bella will host the dating show with a twin theme. It will debut on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories later this summer. The show will explore the love lives of identical twins. 10 sets of twins will be split up and place into two houses of “identical” casts as the group searches for love.

Here’s the full press release on Twin Love, hosted by The Bella Twins:

Amazon Studios Orders New Dating Competition Series Twin Love, Hosted by Iconic Twin Duo Brie and Nikki Bella

From ITV Entertainment, the social dating experiment explores love in a whole new way

CULVER CITY, California— March 2, 2023—Amazon Studios today announced that it has ordered Twin Love to series. From ITV Entertainment, the new dating competition will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famers and TV personalities Brie and Nikki Bella, and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide this summer. In the U.S. and UK, Twin Love will also premiere simultaneously on the free, ad-supported service Amazon Freevee.

“Twin Love is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin—someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate—with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share Twin Love with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

Twin Love is a social dating experiment that explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of “identical” casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters—some for the first time ever—will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?

Twin Love is produced by Amazon Studios and ITV America’s ITV Entertainment. Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rosen, and Jessica Nahmias serve as executive producers. The series is based on a format created by ITV Studios Netherlands.

Meet the Hosts

Iconic twin sisters Brie and Nikki Bella are TV personalities, hosts, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, executive producers, New York Times best-selling authors, motivational speakers, and WWE Hall of Famers. With a dash of “Twin Magic,” Nikki and Brie have entertained millions around the world with their athleticism, confidence, and genuine personalities.

Together, they co-host The Bellas Podcast on SiriusXM’s Stitcher and can currently be seen in the E! special-event series Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premiered in January 2023. Brie and Nikki also starred on E!’s hit reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Brie recently competed on Fox’s competition series The Real Dirty Dancing, and Nikki is the host of the celebrity competition show Barmageddon, which is executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly for USA Network. Additionally, Nikki was recently seen as a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent Extreme.