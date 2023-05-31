wrestling / News
The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Lucha Bros. & Bandido Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has confirmed a new six-man tag team match for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli) will face ROH Tag Team Champs The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) and Bandido in the tag bout.
Tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho & Saraya
* The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Lucha Bros. & Bandido
* Tony Khan has an announcement about Collision
* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita & Don Callis
TONIGHT, Wednesday May 31
San Diego, CA
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT@ReyFenixMx/@PENTAELZEROM/@bandidowrestler vs@JonMoxley/@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO
BCC have revenge in mind as they fight the Lucha Bros + their amigo Bandido on Dynamite, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/uO2fhcBmYF
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 31, 2023
